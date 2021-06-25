Utility Fees Will Return for Most Customers on July 12

Waiving of Fees Will Continue for Customers Receiving Assistance, on Payment Plans





DENTON, TX, June 25, 2021 – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Denton has supported utility customers through difficult times by waiving late fees, interruption fees, and reconnection fees. Now that we are returning to normal operations, these fees will be reinstated beginning July 12, 2021.





Though fees will be returning, resources are still available for customers in need of assistance. Importantly, based on the June 22, 2021 direction of the Denton City Council, the City will continue to waive fees for the following groups of customers:

Customers who receive utility assistance though Interfaith Ministries, United Way of Denton County, or other assistance providers; and

Customers who have contacted Customer Service and worked out a payment plan.

Throughout the pandemic, more than 3,700 Denton customers received payment assistance, and there are still funds available for those in need. If you are concerned that you may not be able to pay your utility bill, please contact Customer Service at (940) 349-8700. There are a number of payment options to avoid late payments and/or utility interruptions including:

Utility assistance funding;

Payment plans; and

Pre-paid service.

Customer Service staff will also help determine which utility assistance program you may be eligible for.





The City will be working diligently to reach customers to communicate this change, including social media engagement, website information, notices and emails to all online customers, bill inserts to all customers, phone calls to all customers, and messages in the call center phone queue.





If you have questions or need assistance with your bill, call City of Denton Customer Service at (940) 349-8700.









Contact: Ryan Adams, (940) 349-8565, Ryan.Adams@cityofdenton.com